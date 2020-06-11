K-State athlete using platform to promote racial equality

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State women’s basketball player Chrissy Carr is using her platform to speak out about racial inequality.

“I talked to my mom about it and my mom was, like, if this is the kind of stance that you want to take then you’re going to offend some people, you’re gonna make some people mad, but it’s what you believe in,” said Chrissy Carr.

Last week, Carr went viral tweeting a photo of her protesting at the state capitol alongside a photo of her on the court with a simple message.

“If you don’t support me with this then don’t support me in basketball,” Carr told KSNT News.

Carr was blown away by the support.

“To see how many K-State fans really actually have my back with that it means a lot because it shows they appreciate me as more than just somebody who wears the number 43,” says Carr.

Carr also received backlash which she anticipated and made her apprehensive at first to speak out.

“It kind of hurt me a little bit just to see how many people are very small-minded about things and I got threats in my DMs, I got threats on Instagram,” said Carr.

The Manhattan grad has been active at protests in Manhattan and Topeka.

“Going to Topeka and being able to protest was great. I got to see Peyton (Williams) there and we got to march together and we led some chants together and coming here and seeing how many people in the place that I live also protest peacefully was great, too.”

Carr is heading to Minneapolis this weekend to peacefully protest.