MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State has partnered with The Brandr Group, which allows the university to co-brand with its athletes.

Co-branding allows athletes to use K-State official trademark and logo. This includes branded apparel, customized jerseys, video games, trading cards and more.

“We are excited for this partnership as we look to provide our student-athletes with co-branded opportunities to profit from their name, image or likeness,” Kansas State Director of Athletics Gene Taylor said.

Fans will be able to purchase official K-State merchandise with the name and number of their favorite Wildcats who have joined The Brandr Group starting in the fall.