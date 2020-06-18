K-State Athletics announces 2 more positive coronavirus cases, making 8 total

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State Athletics confirmed Wednesday a total of eight student-athletes have tested positive for coronavirus.

Around 130 student-athletes have been tested so far.

The athletics department said it will continue working with county and university health officials to evaluate the situation and continue best practices.

The Riley County Health Department is reporting 91 positive cases of coronavirus, 3 deaths and 62 recoveries.

