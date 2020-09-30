K-State Athletics announces Cayman Islands Classic canceled

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State Athletics announced Wednesday the Cayman Islands Classic, which the men’s basketball team was supposed to take part in, is canceled for 2020.

K-State said the cancelation is due to the NCAA changing the start date of the season. The tournament was supposed to be from Nov. 23-25 in Niceville, Florida.

“Obviously, we are disappointed that we won’t be able to compete in the Cayman Islands Classic this season,” said head coach Bruce Weber in a news release. “It was a really competitive field and would have been a great challenge for our team. We look forward to being a part of the tournament in a future season.”

The NCAA announced earlier this month the men’s basketball season would be moved from Tuesday, Nov. 10 to Wednesday, Nov. 25 because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020-21 men’s basketball schedule will be released at a later date.