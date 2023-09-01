MANHATTAN (KSNT) – K-State volleyball hosts its home opener tonight in a brand new arena.

Fans, donors, K-State Athletics and university representatives gathered for an official ribbon cutting to formally dedicate the new facility ahead of the match. Morgan Family Arena, which is K-State volleyball’s new home, and Morris Family Olympic Training Center, which will be used by the volleyball team and other sports, are now officially open. The $24 million dollar project broke ground back in 2022.

“Just a special opportunity for us to you know do something that obviously doesn’t happen very often,” K-State Volleyball Head Coach Jason Mansfield said. “Which is have our first match in a brand-new facility that I think is first-class and one of the premiere facilities for volleyball in the whole country.”

Constructing a new facility was part of enhancing the student-athlete experience at K-State. The university’s Senior Vice President Dr. Marshall Stewart and Athletics Director Gene Taylor were among the speakers at the ceremony.

“I don’t have words for it,” Senior Setter Loren Hinkle said of the new arena. “After being in different facilities and seeing different places throughout my college career, nothing compares to this and the feeling I get everyday walking in here.”

The Wildcats are riding a three-game win streak heading into their match against Omaha tonight at 6:30 p.m. They’re looking for a win in their first match at Morgan Family Arena.