K-State band and football team share mutual appreciation

MANHATTAN (KSNT)- The K-State marching band was practicing on the field in Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Thursday when some Wildcat football players decided to stop by and show their support.

The support, band director Dr. Frank Tracz says, is no surprise. “This is a different place. There’s something special about this place and I think that was exhibited,” said Tracz.

There’s a unique, unspoken connection between the team and the band at K-State. “There is a great relationship here between the team, the band, and the fans”.

Tracz says this connection has been building for a long time.

“This started a while back,” said Tracz.

Tracz says K-State beat a “major powerhouse team” in the 90s and the band decided to show up to welcome the team back into town. This began a tradition that continues today.

“Every time we beat somebody on the road we send an email out and we’ll have anywhere from 50 to a couple of hundred students just to welcome the team back and play the fight song and they appreciate that,” said Tracz.

The members of the band appreciate the support the football team shows, too.

“There’s definitely a relationship there of appreciation and understanding that we both work hard as a team and put on the field on Saturday that we want to be proud of,” said fifth-year senior Adam Tritt, who is the trumpet section leader.

This connection is a testament to the family atmosphere at K-State, says Tritt.

“The family atmosphere is definitely present, especially between the football team and the band. We can see their appreciation. They know we’re there to support them,” said Tritt.