MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Former K-State baseball player Will Brennan has been promoted to Double-A.

The 23-year-old outfielder is in the Cleveland Indians minor league system, where he was playing for the High-A Lake County Captains. Brennan will now join the Double-A Akron Indians.

Brennan hit .290 with a .809 OPS in 62 games with Lake County this year. He was drafted by the Indians in the 8th round of the 2019 MLB Draft.