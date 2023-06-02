MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) – One K-State baseball commit received a special honor before heading to the Little Apple.

Nick English, a catcher from Olathe South High School, was named the Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year Friday. The annual award is given to the top player in a given sport in the state.

His senior season, English batted a .418 average, .523 on-base percentage and five home runs, en route to leading his team to the 6A Regional Finals.

“Nick English is the best player in the state of Kansas—no doubt,” Brad Stoll, head coach at Lawrence High School, said in Gatorade’s press release. “The dude is a complete hitter and absolutely shuts down the running game. Best player in the state.”

English committed to the Wildcats in August of 2021. He will join K-State in the fall of 2023.