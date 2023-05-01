MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State baseball is rising up in the national college baseball ranks.

On Monday, the Wildcats checked in at No. 22 on Collegiate Baseball’s Top 30 list.

The national ranking comes after K-State won two of three weekend games against previously ranked No. 14 Texas Tech. The Red Raiders fell out of Collegiate Baseball’s rankings after the series loss.

The ‘Cats are now alone in third place in the Big 12 standings, at 11-7 in conference play. They’re 28-17 overall.

K-State returns to action on Tuesday with an in-state matchup at Wichita State.