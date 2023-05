MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) – Kansas State baseball will have to wait another year to get back to the postseason.

The Wildcats finished one of the first four teams out. With 64 teams in the tournament, K-State finished as team 64-68. The news was announced Monday morning on the NCAA Baseball Championship Selection Special.

It’s been since 2013 when the Wildcats last made an NCAA Regional.

K-State ends the season with a 35-24 record, 13-11 in regular season Big 12 play.