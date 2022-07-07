MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State baseball announced Thursday the hiring of new pitching coach Rudy Darrow.

Darrow comes to Manhattan after a year coaching at Norman North High School, along with a slew of other coaching stops since 2010.

Darrow takes over the role of previous pitching coach Buck Taylor, who was let go after the 2021-22 season. Taylor led to Wildcats to a 5.84 ERA last season.

Darrow spent time on K-State baseball head coach Pete Hughes’ staff when Hughes coached at Oklahoma in 2016-17.

“I have the utmost respect for Coach Hughes, and I believe in him not only as a head coach but as a mentor in life,” Darrow said in a press release from K-State Athletics. “My family and I couldn’t be more excited to join Coach Hughes and the Wildcat baseball program.”