MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State baseball is climbing up Collegiate Baseball’s national rankings.

The Wildcats check in at No. 15 in Collegiate Baseball’s top 30 list. It’s a jump of seven spots from No. 22 last week.

K-State is 31-8 overall and 11-7 in conference play. The Wildcats have one of the best closers in the country.

The top 15 ranking makes it a trifecta for K-State. Wildcat football, men’s basketball and baseball have all now been nationally ranked in the top 15 at some point in their seasons.

K-State baseball has six regular season games left. The ‘Cats travel to Stillwater to take on Oklahoma State this weekend, before closing their schedule at home against TCU May 18-20.