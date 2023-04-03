MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State senior Roberto Pena was named Collegiate Baseball’s National Player of the Week on Monday.

In addition, Pena was given Big 12 Player of the Week award by the conference.

The senior first baseman from Venezuela hit four home runs in five games last week. He notched a .571 batting average on the week.

Pena now ranks third in the Big 12 with 37 RBI. He was one of seven players recognized with the weekly honor by Collegiate Baseball.

K-State baseball is 19-11 and will host Nebraska at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.