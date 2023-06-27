KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – K-State baseball alumnus Will Brennan is in his first full season with the Cleveland Guardians after getting called up late in 2022.

The Kansas City-raised Brennan made his first big league trip to his hometown Tuesday as his Guardians visited the Royals for a three-game series.

He had quite the night in his return home. Brennan went 3-for-4 on the day and delivered an RBI double that scored two runs and gave the Guardians the lead in the ninth inning. Cleveland won the game 2-1, making Brennan’s double a game-winner.

Before the game, 27 News caught up with Brennan to discuss his journey from Manhattan to the big leagues. He says he still keeps up with K-State baseball and shared in frustration with the Wildcats missing the NCAA tournament.

“They had a hell of a run this year, I really thought they were going to get [in the tournament],” Brennan said. “Unfortunately, the NCAA doesn’t look at it the way a lot of us did. Obviously, they had a better record than [Oklahoma], swept [Oklahoma].”

“Nobody’s really bitter about it,” Brennan said with a smirk. “Just a bitter alum.”

Brennan says he wishes the best for his alma mater.

“I want those guys to have the most success those guys can possibly have,” Brennan said. “All those renovations that they’ve done and what [K-State head coach] Pete Hughes has done for that program is awesome. It’s really fun to follow as an alum.”

The Guardians’ outfielder spent one season under current K-State coach Pete Hughes, but started with coach Brad Hill. He says Hill inspired a lot of determination.

“He’s a legend there,” Brennan said. “Work, that’s all it was, it was a lot of hard work. He kind of instilled that in you.”

Brennan wasn’t around for the full renovation of K-State’s Tointon Family Stadium, but did get to compete with a new playing field.

“We used to have that wood wall. My last year we got rid of the wooden, concrete wall,” Brennan said. “Which is really nice, because I like to run into things.”

He didn’t get to be in the new locker room or see the new stands, but he’s still happy it got done.

“That’s just kind of the nature of the beast of athletics in college,” Brennan said. “As soon as you leave, something good happens, but that’s what we want. We want those guys to have the best.”

Brennan gave a strong message for K-State players looking to make it to the league.

“Never stop working,” Brennan said. “We’re in the middle of the country, not a lot of people pay attention to you. You kind of have to make a name for yourself…I was put in the right situation at the right place at the right time with the right organization.”

Being a Kansas City kid, Brennan welcomed the idea of playing for the Royals one day.

“Obviously that’d be great, I have my family here,” Brennan said. “Whatever that path is, if that happens, that’d be great, but if not, whatever.”

The Royals and Guardians play again on Wednesday and Thursday.