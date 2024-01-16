MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Wildcat baseball is back with a vengeance after being left out of the NCAA tournament in 2023.

K-State head coach Pete Hughes called the decision to not award his team an NCAA regional bid, “Inexplicable and disappointing.”

Now, the ‘Cats are hoping to leave no doubt about their belonging in the postseason tournament in 2024. Expectations are high.

Kansas State is ranked No. 24 in D1Baseball’s preseason rankings. The team finished 35-24 in 2023.

Multiple Big 12 teams made the preseason list as well: TCU (No. 5), Texas (No. 16) and Texas Tech (No. 21).

The ‘Bat Cats’ open their spring campaign on Feb. 16.