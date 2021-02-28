K-State baseball sweeps Western Michigan at home

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — The K-State baseball team moved to 5-2 on the season after taking three straight games from Western Michigan over the weekend.

Heading into the bottom of the eighth inning Friday, the Wildcats trailed 8-4, but then tallied five runs to take the 9-8 lead and hold on for victory. Junior RHP Jaxon Passino came away with the win despite his lone one inning outing.

From the plate it was homerun central as the ‘Cats launched three deep balls accounting for eight of their nine runs.

In game two Saturday, it was a different story. K-State controlled the game from start to finish, putting the nail in the coffin with a four-run seventh inning. In five plate appearances, third baseman Cameron Thompson would drive-in three runs on two hits — including a homerun to right-center. The Wildcats won 11-3.

Finally, game three was a battle from the mound. In a game that finished with a score of 2-1, it was all about the men on the hill. Redshirt freshman RHP Connor McCullough threw 5 1/3 innings, striking out six Broncos. McCullough gave up one earned run on three hits.

A sacrifice fly and a RBI single to center in the fourth inning was enough as K-State pulled out the brooms at Tointon Family Stadium winning game three 2-1.

“It was a good win,” said head coach Pete Hughes. “I thought our guys came out and took a good pregame. I thought their approach was really good. It was a really tough offensive day with the wind blowing in. We picked our spots. We knew it would be a tight game because of the conditions.”

Up next, the Wildcats will host Eastern Illinois in a three-game homestand starting at 3 p.m. on March 5. K-State will then remain at home for another pair of games against South Dakota State on March 9-10.