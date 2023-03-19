GREENSBORO, NC (KSNT) – K-State men’s basketball is headed to the Sweet Sixteen, large in part to the clutch play-calling of head coach Jerome Tang.

Tang was in charge of inbound plays as an assistant coach at Baylor, and that has shown all season.

In K-State’s win over Kentucky in the Round of 32, K-State came out of a timeout with five players standing out of bounds. Players ran down the court as senior forward Keyontae Johnson inbounded the pass, directing route trees like a quarterback.

“We actually call it ‘Mahomes,’ for Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback for the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs,” Tang said after the game.

The coach sounds like a fan of the local QB, but he didn’t want to share any more details of his out-of-bounds draw-up.

“Nah, because the other team will know the next time we use it,” Tang said when asked for how the play was designed.

The Wildcats will play the winner of Marquette and Michigan State in the Sweet Sixteen.