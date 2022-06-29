MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Stony Brook transfer Tykei Greene announced his commitment to Kansas State on Wednesday.

The transfer guard averaged 14 points and 8.1 rebounds as a junior the past season. He shot 52% from the field and 42.6% from three-point land.

He played for Manhattan College, in Bronx, New York, for two seasons before transferring to Stony Brook.

Greene makes 11 players on the K-State men’s basketball roster for the 2022-23 season. Greene is originally from Queens, New York. Ismael Massoud and Markquis Nowell are both from Harlem, while Nae’Qwan Tomlin is from New York City.

The Wildcats roster is near complete. Jerome Tang said in May the Wildcats would get to 10, 11, maybe even 12 on their roster. He said the days of needing 13 on the roster are likely gone with the relevancy of the transfer portal.