MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Kansas State basketball is adding an experienced big man to its roster, according to reports.

Stadium’s Jeff Goodman said Hofstra transfer Abayomi Iyiola has committed to play for Coach Tang.

Iyiola scored 7.1 points per game and grabbed 7.1 rebounds per game at Hofstra the past season. Hofstra is a Division I program in New York that plays in the Colonial Athletic Association. Delaware, Elon and James Madison are other teams in the CAA.

K-State is Iyiola’s third college. He played two years at Stetson University before transferring to Arkansas for one season, then Hofstra for one season.

The 6-foot-10 forward makes ten players on K-State basketball’s 2022-23 roster.