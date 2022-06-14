MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Kansas State basketball added another player to their roster on Tuesday.
Arkansas State transfer Desi Sills announced his commitment to K-State on social media Tuesday afternoon.
Sills becomes the ninth player on K-State’s 2022-23 roster.
He averaged 12.6 points per game for Arkansas State last year.
He also averaged 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.
The 4-star prospect out of high school committed to Arkansas and played three years there. He then transferred to Arkansas State for the 2022-23 season and now will join Jerome Tang and the Wildcats.
📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for KSNT 27 News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s Top Stories on KSNT.com for Topeka and Northeast Kansas.