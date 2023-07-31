MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State men’s basketball is solidifying its staff for the 2023 season.

On Monday, the Wildcats announced the addition of Franklin Miskelly. He joins Tang’s staff as a Director of Video and Analytics. He comes to K-State after a two-year stint at Mississippi State as a graduate assistant.

Before MSU, Miskelly was a student manager at Howland for two seasons. He fills the final full-time opening on Tang’s staff.

“We’re excited to welcome Franklin and his wife McKenzie to the K-State family,” Tang said in a statement from K-State Athletics. “We love his energy and enthusiasm and believe he will continue to grow our video and analytic operations. He comes highly recommended by Coach (Ben) Howland, Coach (Chris) Jans and his staff at Mississippi State.”

He fills the hole of Anthony Winchester, who was promoted to an on-court role in late June. The moves come after Kevin Sutton left the ‘Cats to join IMG Academy.

“To earn my first full-time position at K-State with Coach Tang and this staff is a surreal feeling,” Miskelly said in a statement from K-State Athletics. “I’m thankful beyond words that he has allowed me to join his staff and continue to elevate the K-State program. It’s not very often that your personal values align with your professional aspirations, so McKenzie and I are excited about taking this next step in our lives and joining the K-State family.”

For more Kansas State sports coverage, click here.