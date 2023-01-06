MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State men’s basketball is expecting a sold out crowd for some upcoming games in Bramlage Coliseum.

K-State Athletics said on Friday that upcoming meetings with Texas Tech, Kansas and Texas are sold out. Fans interested in attending these games will have to purchase their tickets through a third party vendor.

The sold out Texas Tech game is on Saturday, Jan. 14. The Kansas and Texas Tech matchups will take place on Jan. 17 and Feb. 4, respectively.

K-State says tickets are also very limited for upcoming home games against Florida, Iowa State and Oklahoma State.

The Wildcats are undefeated at home in the Jerome Tang era, at 8-0. They’re 13-1 overall and 2-0 in Big 12 play.

K-State plays takes the court in Waco against Baylor on Saturday, Jan. 2.