MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – In the midst of a six-game home stand, K-State men’s basketball welcomed Incarnate Word to Manhattan on Sunday.

K-State played all-around great basketball, dominating the Cardinals in a 98-50 win.

The Wildcats (9-1) were in charge from the beginning. Cam Carter hit a three on K-State’s first possession to kick off a 7-0 start to the game.

Incarnate Word was able to pull within one point, but the Wildcats went on a 17-0 run to take a 26-8 lead with nine minutes to go in the first half.

The two schools traded shots through the rest of the half, with K-State up 45-28 at the end of the half.

The Wildcats were even more dominate in the second half. Starting with another Carter score on the first possession, K-State started the second period on a 23-0 run.

A jumper from the Cardinals with 13:33 to go ended the run with K-State leading 68-30.

The Wildcats continued to add to their lead, hitting 98 points with just under two minutes to play. Scoring stopped with a Cardinal three-pointer, ending the game at 98-50.

Keyontae Johnson led the scoring for K-State with 18, but seven Wildcats reached double-digit scoring: Nae’Qwon Tomlin (15), Desi Sills (14), David N’Guessan (12), Carter (10), Markquis Nowell (10) and Dorian Finister (10).

Now, the Wildcats prepare for a rivalry matchup at home against Nebraska on Saturday.