MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The K-State basketball team beat Monmouth Wednesday night 73-54.

Xavier Sneed lead the way in scoring for the Cats with 15 points on the night. Makol Mawien closely followed with 11 of his own.

K-State looking to improve to 3-0 tonight vs. Monmouth. Highlights at 10 on KSNT News. Posted by Pete Francis KSNT on Wednesday, November 13, 2019

K-State will host Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Bramlage Coliseum.