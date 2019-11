MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The K-State basketball team beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 62-51 Tuesday night.

#KstateMBB was out to a bit of a slow start but they’ve picked it up over the last four minutes. They lead Arkansas-Pine Bluff 13-6 with just under 12 minutes to go in the first half. pic.twitter.com/vAZh63SKsa — Sully Engels (@SullyKSNT) November 20, 2019

It was a slow start for both teams as the Wildcats and Golden Lions went into halftime tied at 27.

Xavier Sneed led the team with 21 points and 6 rebounds.

Next up for the Cats is a matchup against Pittsburgh in the semifinals of the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tipoff. The game is set for 5 p.m. on Monday.