MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State men’s basketball announced the final addition to its 2022-23 coaching staff Wednesday.

Rodney Perry will join the ‘Cats staff as the team’s third assistant coach.

Perry comes to K-State from a coaching position with MoKan Elite, an AAU program that he helped found and led to three Nike Peach Jam championships.

Perry also coaches for Link Academy, a basketball academy in Branson, Missouri. In the 2022-23 seasons, Link Academy went 34-2 and MoKan Elite finished 26-4.

The new Wildcat coach was a 2022 finalist for Jersey Mike’s Naismith Boys High School Coach of the Year.

“I couldn’t be more excited about adding someone as quality- on and off the basketball court- as Rodney Perry,” head coach Jerome Tang said.

Perry brings in 28 years of coaching experience, including 15 at the college level.

Perry’s college hoops track record includes stops as an assistant at Western Illinois and UMKC, a head coach at Avila University (NAIA) and the associate head coach at Oral Roberts.

“I know the goals Coach Tang has for the Wildcat family and community, the expectations are extremely high,” Perry said in a statement from K-State Athletics. “I am committed to working extremely hard to make sure those goals are achieved.”

Perry joins associate head coach Ulric Maligi and assistant coach Jareem Dowling on K-State men’s basketball’s coaching staff.