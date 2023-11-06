LAS VEGAS (KSNT) – The Wildcats are 0-1 to start the 2023-24 regular season.

K-State lost to No. 21 USC in its season opener, 82-69, Monday in Las Vegas. The game is a part of the 2023 Hall of Fame Series.

K-State kept things close for almost the first 25 minutes of the game. Then, USC pulled away. After trailing by ten at halftime, the ‘Cats pulled within six early in the second half, but never drew closer than that.

The Wildcats made things interesting when they pulled within eight points of the lead, after trailing by as many as 19, but could not complete the comeback.

K-State struggled to hit shots all night, but especially in the first half. It finished the game 22-for-71 from the field (31%) and 8-for-33 from 3-point land (24.2%).

Every Kansas State player on scholarship played in the game. No Wildcats will redshirt this year.

North Texas transfer point guard Tylor Perry led the team with 19 points. Will McNair added eight off the bench, shooting 4-for-5 from the field.

USC got 22 points from Boogie Ellis and 18 from Isaiah Collier.

The Wildcats played without senior forward Nae’Qwan Tomlin, who is indefinitely suspended, and senior guard Ques Glover. Glover is expected to miss several weeks with a knee injury, according to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.

K-State returns to action on Friday, Nov. 10 with its first home game. The ‘Cats will host Bellarmine at 7 p.m.