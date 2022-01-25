K-State basketball falls at Baylor

WACO, TX. (KSNT)- K-State men’s basketball suffered their most lopsided loss of the season on Tuesday at Baylor. The Bears beat K-State 74-49 in Waco.

Kansas State was never truly in the game after about the first four minutes. Baylor led by 12 halfway through the first half, and extended that lead to 18 by halftime.

Baylor opened a lead as big as 29 in the second half and went on to win by 25. The 25-point loss is the widest margin of defeat for the Wildcats yet this year. Prior to Tuesday the worst they had been beaten was a 13 point loss against Texas.

Nijel Pack led the Wildcats in scoring with 13 points. Markquis Nowell scored 11. Mark Smith had six points and six rebounds.

K-State falls to 10-9 overall and 2-6 in the Big 12. They take the court again on Saturday, Jan. 29 at Ole Miss.