FORT MYERS, Fla. (KSNT) – The K-State basketball team lost a close one to Pittsburgh in the semifinals of the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off, 63-59.

The Cats went into halftime only up 30-28.

Cartier Diarra led the Cats with 13 points. DaJuan Gordon followed with 12 of his own.

K-State will play in the consolation game against the winner of the Bradley/Northwestern game on Wednesday at 5 p.m.