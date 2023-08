MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – K-State men’s basketball continues to recruit while on vacation.

Samford graduate transfer Ques Glover will play for the Wildcats in 2023-24, according to On3’s Joe Tipton.

A six-foot guard, Glover averaged 14.7 points and 2.1 assists in 2022-23 for the Bulldogs. He originally committed to BYU earlier in the summer, but decided to reopen his commitment.

With Glover on the roster, this leaves one more spot for Jerome Tang to fill for the upcoming season.