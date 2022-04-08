MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Kansas State men’s basketball has hired Austin Carpenter as its Director of Player Development.

Carpenter comes to K-State from Baylor, where he worked alongside Tang for the last two seasons as a graduate assistant.

“He is someone that I got to know the past two years at Baylor, and he played a big part in the success we had there as a graduate assistant,” Tang told K-State Athletics. “He is a super-talented individual who has great experience in recruiting strategy and operations as well as in the total development of the student-athlete. He will play a significant role in the evaluation of the entire program. I’m happy for him to take this next step in his career with us at K-State.”

Before working at Baylor, Carpenter was a part of recruitment operations at the University of Oklahoma for football and golf from 2018-2020. A 2020 graduate of Oklahoma, Carpenter earned a bachelor’s degree in Sports Management and Supply Chain Management.

Carpenter is the fourth addition to new head coach Jerome Tang’s staff. He joins associate head coach Ulric Maligi, assistant coach Jareem Dowling and Chief of Staff Marco Borne.