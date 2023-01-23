MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Kansas State men’s basketball is ranked fifth in the country this week.

The Wildcats check in at No. 5 on the latest AP Poll, ranked behind only Purdue, Alabama, Houston and Tennessee. It’s the first time K-State men’s basketball has been ranked in the top five since Dec. 6, 2010.

The high ranking comes after the Wildcats took down No. 2 Kansas last Tuesday, and beat Texas Tech by ten on Saturday. K-State currently sits at 17-2 overall and 6-1 in Big 12 play.

It’s all part of a miraculous turnaround after the Wildcats were picked to finish last in the Big 12 before this season began. K-State has already surpassed its win total from last season, and tied last year’s conference win total.

“It it amazing what you can accomplish when you do it out of a motive of love, and joy, and passion,” Tang told K-State fans in the midst of a court-storming celebration after his team beat in-state rival KU.

Jerome Tang is taking the ‘Cats 2022-23 squad to levels most people didn’t think were possible for a first-year head coach. K-State returns to action on Tuesday at Iowa State.