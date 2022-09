MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State men’s basketball has landed another commit in the 2023 recruiting class.

Three-star prospect Macaleab Rich announced his commitment to the Wildcats on Instagram Monday.

Rich is ranked the 129th player in the 2023 class and No. 3 player in Illinois, according to 247 Sports. He picked K-State over Missouri, UIC and Ole Miss.

Rich joins RJ Jones and Dai Dai Ames in K-State’s 2023 recruiting class.