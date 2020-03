MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) -Three-star forward Seryee Lewis out of Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona, has committed to the Kansas State Wildcats. Lewis announced the decision via Twitter on Thursday.

On the decision to join the Wildcats, Lewis told KState Online, “I chose Kansas State, because since day one of recruitment it always felt like a family, and that always stood out to me.”

Lewis is the fifth recruit to joins K-State’s class of 2020.