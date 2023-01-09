MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State men’s basketball did much more than just snag a spot in the AP Top 25 on Monday.

The Wildcats made a boom in the college basketball world by launching all the way from unranked a week ago to No. 11 in the rankings this week.

The top 15 spot comes after the ‘Cats have beaten three ranked teams in a row, including two on the road in the past week. K-State is now 14-1 overall and 3-0 in conference play. The Wildcats are one of just three remaining unbeaten squads in Big 12 play.

The No. 11 ranking in the AP Poll is the highest spot the ‘Cats have reached since 2013. Unranked to eleven is the highest jump by any time in college basketball since 2020.

K-State basketball has a home game on Tuesday, Jan. 10 against Oklahoma State.