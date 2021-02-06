K-State basketball loses 10th straight

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT)- K-State men’s basketball lost to Texas Tech 73-62 on Saturday. The loss is the tenth in a row for the Wildcats. Their record now falls to 5-15 overall and 1-10 in the Big 12.

K-State kept things interesting in this game, something they haven’t been able to do often this year. After trailing by five at halftime, the ‘Cats even tied the game up at 32 in the first four minutes of the second half.

However, the Red Raiders responded quickly by going on a 12-1 run that opened this game up beyond reach for the rest of the way.

K-State shrunk the Tech lead to as small as six in the final five minutes of the game, but couldn’t complete the comeback. It was the third win in a row for the 13th ranked Red Raiders.

K-State got 16 points apiece from senior Mike McGuril and freshman Nijel Pack. Kaosi Ezeagu also contributed ten points off the bench.

For Texas Tech, it was Mac McClung who lead in scoring with 23 points. Kevin McCullar scored 15 points and Kyler Edwards had 13.

K-State will have another tough test on Tuesday as 6th ranked Texas comes to Manhattan.