K-State basketball loses to Oklahoma State 67-60

STILLWATER, Okla. (KSNT) – K-State basketball lost their 12th game in a row on Saturday against 23rd ranked Oklahoma State. This marks the longest single season losing streak in program history.

The Cowboys slowly pulled away from K-State throughout the first half, putting themselves up 35-19 at half time.

The ‘Cats didn’t go away easy though, as they gave OSU a scare with a 16-0 run in the second half. The run shrunk the Oklahoma State lead to only four with 14:27 to go in the second half.

OSU responded with a 7-0 run of their own, and their lead was healthy the rest of the way. K-State trailed by as many as 13 in the game, and went on to lose by seven.

Scoring in double figures for the Wildcats was Antionio Gordon, Nijel Pack and Davion Bradford. Gordon combined his 15 points with 14 rebounds, for a double-double. Pack scored 14, while Bradford had 10 points and six rebounds.

Cade Cunningham, who some people are predicting to be taken first overall in the NBA draft next year, lead in scoring for the Cowboys. Cunningham had 15 points. Bryce Williams and Rondel Walker posted 10 points each in the OSU win.

The loss moves K-State to 5-17 overall and 1-12 in the conference.

K-State will look for an upset in the Sunflower Showdown rematch, which is set for Wednesday night at 7 p.m.