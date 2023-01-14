FORT WORTH, Texas (KSNT)- K-State men’s basketball saw its storybook start to Big 12 play come to an end on Saturday in Fort Worth.

The Wildcats started the game with an 11-6 lead it was entirely downhill from there. It was the eleventh-ranked Horned Frogs who went on to win 82-68, handing K-State its biggest loss of the season by a large margin.

It’s just the second time the ‘Cats have been beaten this season. Their only other loss came to Butler, 76-64, back in November. The loss snaps a nine-game winning streak for K-State, and is its first in conference play.

After that 11-6 start for K-State, TCU responded with a 13-2 run that would be the beginning of a disastrous first half for the visitors. TCU went on to lead by 14 at halftime. Markquis Nowell, who totaled 111 points through K-State’s first four Big 12 games had just two at the break. When Nowell turned it up from a scoring perspective late in the second half, finishing with 16, it was too late.

Keyontae Johnson scored 18. Tykei Greene tallied eleven off the bench. Turnovers haunted the Wildcats in the loss. K-State turned the ball over 20 times, TCU turned it over only half as many times.

The Wildcats fall to 15-2 overall and 4-1 in conference play.

K-State will look to rebound with a Sunflower Showdown win. KU visits Manhattan for the in-state rivalry game on Tuesday, Jan. 17