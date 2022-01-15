K-State basketball notches impressive, much needed win over Texas Tech

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- After an 0-3 start to conference play the Wildcats finally got a Big 12 win on Saturday.

The Wildcats took down 19th ranked Texas Tech 62-51 in Bramlage Coliseum.

After trailing by two at halftime K-State took the lead less than three minutes into the second half. The Wildcats lead most of the half from there but looked to be destined for heartbreak when Texas Tech pulled within one with 4:54 left. The opposite was true though. K-State ran away with the game from here, ending the game on a 12-2 run to secure the double digit win.

The ‘Cats were lead on the score sheet by Nijel Pack with 14 points and Mark Smith with 12. Mike McGuirl also scored 10 off the bench. Pack also grabbed seven rebounds. Markquis Nowell contributed seven points and nine assists.

K-State allowed only one Tech player to score in double figures.

With the victory, the Wildcats move to 1-4 in the Big 12 and 9-4 overall. K-State now gears up for a challenging three game stretch against Texas, KU and Baylor.