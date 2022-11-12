BERKELEY, CA (KSNT) – After an inspiring start to the season with a 93-59 home win against UT Rio Grande Valley, the K-State men’s basketball team went on the road to Cal Friday for the team’s first road test.

The Wildcats led for most of the game, knocking off the Golden Bears 63-54. The victory is the first road win and first Power Five win for K-State in the Jerome Tange era.

K-State scored first on a Nae’Qwan Tomlin jump shot. The two teams battled back-and-forth, and late in the first half, the Wildcats went on a 12-0 run to go up 30-15 and call a timeout.

The Golden Bears matched scoring for the rest of the half, as K-State went into the locker room with a 36-21 lead.

In the second half, the Wildcats’ offense stalled. From the 17-minute mark to the five-minute mark, K-State only managed five points. Cal used this to pull within one point.

Markquis Nowell scored and assisted on eight points in the next minute, extending the Wildcats’ lead far enough away for the Golden Bears. K-State went on the cruise to victory, winning 63-54.

Keyontae Johnson led the Wildcats in scoring and rebounding with 16 points and nine boards. Nowell provided 13 points and seven assists and Tomlin finished with 11 points.

K-State returns home Thursday for a matchup against Kansas City. That game is scheduled to tip off at 5:30 p.m.