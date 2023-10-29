MANHATTAN (KSNT) – K-State men’s basketball senior Nae’Qwan Tomlin was arrested early Sunday morning at a Manhattan bar.

Tomlin was arrested on probable cause at 1:52 a.m. for disorderly conduct; brawling or fighting. The incident occurred at Tubby’s Sports Bar, according to Riley County Police Report.

Tomlin, a native of Harlem N.Y., is entering his second year with Kansas State basketball. He made previous stops at Monroe Community College and Chipola College.

Tomlin started all 36 games for the Wildcats in the 2022-23 season. He averaged 10.4 points and 5.9 rebounds in about 27 minutes of playing time per game.

Tomlin was released from Riley County Jail on a $750 bond.

The 6-foot-10 wing is 22 years old.