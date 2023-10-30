MANHATTAN (KSNT)- K-State men’s basketball is suspending one of its players, the team announced on Monday.

Senior forward Nae’Qwan Tomlin has been indefinitely suspended from the team. He was arrested in a Manhattan bar district just before 2 a.m. on Sunday morning for disorderly conduct.

“I have indefinitely suspended Nae’Qwan Tomlin for not living up to the expectations we require of our players,” K-State head men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang said in a statement from K-State Athletics. “Although he is not with the team, he is still part of our family, and we will do what can to support him as he moves through this process.”

Texas could be without starting QB against K-State

K-State men’s basketball will host Emporia State for an exhibition match on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

Tomlin started all 36 games for the Wildcats in the 2022-23 season. He averaged 10.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.