MANHATTAN (KSNT) – K-State men’s basketball released its non-conference schedule for the 2023-24 season on Monday.

The Wildcats will play 14 non-conference games, including nine at home. The schedule also includes four neutral site games, and one true road game at LSU.

Here’s the full non-conference schedule, with home games listed in bold print:

Nov. 1: Emporia State (Exhibition)

Nov. 6: USC (Hall of Fame Series, Las Vegas)

Nov. 10: Bellarmine

Nov. 13: South Dakota State

Nov. 17: Providence (Baha Mar Hoops Championship, Bahamas)

Nov. 19: Georgia/ Miami (Baha Mar Hoops Championship, Bahamas)

Nov. 22: Central Arkansas

Nov. 28: Oral Roberts

Dec. 2: North Alabama

Dec. 5: Villanova (Big 12/ Big East Battle)

Dec. 9: LSU

Dec. 17: Nebraska

Dec. 21: Wichita State (Wildcat Classic, Kansas City)

Jan. 2: Chicago State

The ‘Cats will play 18 home games in total on the season, including a nine-game Big 12 schedule with visits from Baylor, BYU, UCF, Iowa State, Kansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU and West Virginia. Dates and times as well as the television schedule for those games will be released at a later date.

Jerome Tang gave out his phone number to K-State students last month and challenged the fan base to sell out every single home game.