K-State Basketball releases non-conference schedule

Kansas State Wildcats

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Kansas State men’s basketball team has released its non-conference schedule for the upcoming season.

The Wildcats will open the season at home against Florida A&M.

K-State will also play in the Hall of Fame classic in Kansas City. Other teams in the field include Arkansas, Cincinnati, and Illinois.

Other highlights include a December 5th matchup with Wichita State, a home matchup with Marquette on December 8th, a road matchup with Nebraska on December 19th and an away matchup with Ole Miss on January 29th.

2021-22 Non-Conference Schedule

Day                           Date                 Opponent                                                    

Wednesday            Nov. 10           FLORIDA A&M

Wednesday            Nov. 17           OMAHA

Hall of Fame Classic (T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Mo.)

Possible Opponents: Arkansas, Cincinnati, Illinois

Monday                    Nov. 22           vs. TBD

Tuesday                    Nov. 23           vs. TBD

Sunday                    Nov. 28           NORTH DAKOTA

Wednesday            Dec. 1              ALBANY

Sunday                      Dec. 5              vs. Wichita State (INTRUST Bank Arena)

BIG EAST/Big 12 Battle

Wednesday            Dec. 8              MARQUETTE

Sunday                    Dec. 12            GREEN BAY

Sunday                      Dec. 19            @Nebraska

Tuesday                   Dec. 21            McNEESE STATE

Wednesday            Dec. 29            MORGAN STATE

Big 12/SEC Challenge

Saturday                   Jan. 29             @Ole Miss

