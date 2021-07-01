K-State Basketball releases non-conference schedule

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Kansas State men’s basketball team has released its non-conference schedule for the upcoming season.

The Wildcats will open the season at home against Florida A&M.

K-State will also play in the Hall of Fame classic in Kansas City. Other teams in the field include Arkansas, Cincinnati, and Illinois.

Other highlights include a December 5th matchup with Wichita State, a home matchup with Marquette on December 8th, a road matchup with Nebraska on December 19th and an away matchup with Ole Miss on January 29th.

2021-22 Non-Conference Schedule

Day Date Opponent

Wednesday Nov. 10 FLORIDA A&M

Wednesday Nov. 17 OMAHA

Hall of Fame Classic (T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Mo.)

Possible Opponents: Arkansas, Cincinnati, Illinois

Monday Nov. 22 vs. TBD

Tuesday Nov. 23 vs. TBD

Sunday Nov. 28 NORTH DAKOTA

Wednesday Dec. 1 ALBANY

Sunday Dec. 5 vs. Wichita State (INTRUST Bank Arena)

BIG EAST/Big 12 Battle

Wednesday Dec. 8 MARQUETTE

Sunday Dec. 12 GREEN BAY

Sunday Dec. 19 @Nebraska

Tuesday Dec. 21 McNEESE STATE

Wednesday Dec. 29 MORGAN STATE

Big 12/SEC Challenge

Saturday Jan. 29 @Ole Miss