K-State Basketball signs 4 prep standouts

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State basketball announced its highest-rated recruiting class under coach Bruce Weber on Thursday.

Davion Bradford, Luke Kasubke, Selton Miguel and Nijel Pack all signed to be Wildcats. According to a release, all four players are rated among the Top 200 players nationally and each is a member of the Rivals150.

“We are excited to welcome these four outstanding players and their families to K-State,” said Weber. “We needed something of everything – point guard, shooting guard, wing and big guy – and we got that. Our staff did a great job of focusing on the right mix of guys. I always say if we can get a recruit to campus and we have a good chance of landing them because of the incredible fan support and family atmosphere we have here at K-State. We focused on these guys, got them to campus and we were able to get them committed.”

Bradford is a St. Louis native entering his senior season at Mehlville High School. Last season he led his team to a 23-8 overall record and their first sectional title since 1997.

Kasubke is also a St. Louis native entering his senior season. Last season he was the 10th-best scoring in St. Louis and averaged 22.3 points per game at Chaminade High School.

Miguel is a native of Angola, currently living in Orlando. He’s starting his senior season at West Oaks Academy after leading the team to a 23-11 overall record and 9-1 record in district play last season.

Pack is an Indianapolis native entering his senior season at Lawrence Central High School. Last season he led the team to a 22-4 overall record and a Class 4A Sectional Championship.