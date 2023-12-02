MANHATTAN (KSNT) – After a close win against Oral Roberts earlier in the week, K-State men’s basketball hoped to put together a more decisive performance against North Alabama.

The Wildcats did not, but still were able to come away with a win, beating the Lions 75-74 in overtime.

North Alabama came ready to play, starting with a 12-4 lead four minutes into the game. K-State responded to take a 17-13 lead, but the Lions ended on a 18-6 run to take a 31-23 lead into halftime.

K-State slowly crept back into the game in the second half, tying it up at 37-37 with 14 minutes to play, taking the lead at 46-44 with ten to go.

The Lions hit a three-pointer to take the lead on the next possession, and the Wildcats wouldn’t lead again in the period.

Down five with 17 seconds to play, David N’Guessan made a layup to cut the deficit to three. North Alabama missed the front in of a one-and-one, paving way for Tylor Perry to bury a three to tie the game at 65-65 with eight seconds to play.

The Wildcats came out hot in overtime, taking an eight-point lead with three minutes to play. The Lions tried playing catchup, but ran out of time, as K-State ended the game on top 75-74.

Scoring was spread out for the Wildcats, with Perry leading the way with 16 points. Cam Carter added 14, N’Guessan and Arthur Kaluma with 12 and Jerrell Colbert with 10.

The win moves K-State’s record to 6-2 on the season. The Wildcats host No. 18 Villanova on Tuesday, Dec. 5 in the Big 12/Big East Challenge.