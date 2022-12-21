MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State men’s basketball and women’s basketball both picked up wins on Wednesday.

The men’s team beat Radford 73-65. The women’s team took down Morgan State 77-46.

For the men’s team, Nae’Qwan Tomlin led all scorers with a career high 26 points. He also grabbed nine rebounds. Keyontae Johnson surpassed one thousand points in his college basketball career, adding 16 in the win. Markquis Nowell notched a double-double with ten points and eleven assists.

Jerome Tang’s team improves to 11-1 as it heads into a Christmas break. The squad returns to action on Saturday, Dec. 31 when it opens conference play at home against West Virginia.

On the women’s side, Gabby Gregory led the team with 20 points on her birthday. The Wildcats wrap up non-conference play at 11-2. Mittie’s team will also not take the court again until Dec. 31, when it plays at Texas.

The two Wildcat basketball teams are a combined 22-3 overall.