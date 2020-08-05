K-State basketball to play Oregon State in Cayman Islands Classic

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State will face Oregon State in the first round of the Cayman Islands Classic tournament on November 23rd.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the games have been moved to Niceville, Florida, on the campus of Northwest Florida State College.

Other teams in the tournament include Ole Miss, Northern Iowa, Nevada, and Miami.

Oregon State finished tied for eighth in the Pac-12 last season, posting an overall 18-13 record.

This will be the Wildcats’ first appearance in the Cayman Islands Classic, but their second year in a row playing in a regular season tournament in Florida.

K-State played in the Fort Myers Tip-off last November, and won the 2018 Paradise Jam championship in the Virgin Islands the year before.