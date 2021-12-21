K-State basketball tops McNeese State

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Kansas State basketball has now won six of their last seven games, after beating McNeese State on Tuesday.

The Wildcats found themselves behind early on, but closed the first half with a 20-5 run to give them a lead at the break.

In the second half, K-State opened up a lead as big as 21 and went on to win 74-59.

Markquis Nowell notched a double-double with 18 points and ten assists. Nijel Pack also scored 18 in the win. Selton Miguel posted 17 points off the bench.

K-State is 8-3 overall and 6-1 at home with the win. They return to action on Wednesday, Dec. 29 against Morgan State.