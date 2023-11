Nassau, The Bahamas (KSNT) – K-State men’s basketball is now on a three-game winning streak.

The Wildcats beat Providence in overtime in their first game of the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship, 73-70.

Tylor Perry led the team with 24 points. Arthur Kaluma scored 18 in his return to the court after missing last week’s game against South Dakota State due to a knee injury.

The Wildcats will play in the championship of the Bahamas tournament on Sunday, Nov. 19 against Miami.